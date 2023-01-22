frough Odenthal sucks. Especially in this “crime scene” from Ludwigshafen. Of course, the chief inspector Lena Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts) is not the one who is dividing the minds, but her aunt, Dr. Nikola Odenthal (Ursula Werner), legendary ex-prosecutor, as it is said, with a “call like thunder”.

She doesn’t leave a good hair on her niece’s career. She still has ten years in the job, according to the script by Stefan Dähnert, the former star prosecutor, so why go sour in Ludwigshafen? dr Odenthal has connections, suggestions against Lena Odenthal’s supposed listlessness (“I like it here”).

Anyone who thinks that “Lena’s aunt” (the title of the 77th case of this SWR “crime scene”) came to discuss female self-empowerment at work with the chief inspector and her colleague Johanna Stern (Lisa Bitter) is right on one of several constructed wooden paths. Of course, this topic is also dealt with in “Lena’s Aunt”, as a self-ironic volte of this investigation, which is under pressure to check off. Over pizza, vodka and cigarettes, Dr. Odenthal out their uncomfortable persistence. Until the niece, irritated by her aunt’s attempts to take over the current case, puts an end to her love of communication. She got the resoluteness from her relatives, but not the perspective. Because the aunt has a secret agenda and may even be a murderess.

A bad film to watch

Stefan Dähnert’s crime plot, conceived around three corners, staged passably by “Tatort” newcomer Tom Lass and unobtrusively portrayed by Michael Merkel, meanders between the important and the dispensable. He would have done better to skip some wrong tracks. Twists come out of nowhere, strong characters like Dr. Odenthal seem implausible. Why does Nikola Odenthal, a Nazi hunter by profession and passion, as one learns, have a glorious reputation as a successful woman despite her constant failure in courts to deal with SS crimes? What is worse, however, is how “Lena’s aunt” trivializes the actual injustice story by dramaturgically equating it with currently popular scandals.







This could have been a very interesting “crime scene”. But it’s a bad movie to watch. Which begins with cheap horror. In the crematorium, an old hand pushes itself out of the coffin before its owner, 96-year-old Fritz Herrweg, burns alive. The trail leads to a retirement home with a stressed manager (Cristin König), who rations coffee and cake to save money and allegedly manipulates her inmates in order to receive higher care rates. The nursing key is inhuman, which does not prevent the young nurse Simona (Maja Zeco) from taking care of Mr. Kahane (Rüdiger Vogler) with self-sacrifice. Fear is a foreign word for them: “I’m from Bosnia.” The doctor Hanno Roters (Johannes Dullin), who issued the death certificate, seems incompetent and overwhelmed. When he confesses that he has just been abandoned, Inspector Stern goes out and to bed with him constantly. Which has nothing to do with further developments.

Conspiracy supporters and Holocaust deniers

Was Herrweg on the trail of the criminal home management and was therefore injected into a coma with insulin? His grandson believes in government failure, the Deep State and whatever nonsense it is. In his main job as a conspiracy supporter, on the side a Holocaust denier, presumably neo-Nazi, he organizes a funeral at which veteran SS comrades sing forbidden songs and the wreath bears the SS motto. Whereupon Lena Odenthal first has to be animated by her aunt to break up the gathering at the grave by virtue of her police violence and her democratic convictions. Such civic courage, which is required by citizenship, could be impressive, but here it is diluted again in the paratactic sequence of the scenes into what is merely well-meant. Colleague Stern is now researching the Alsatian memorial of the Natzweiler-Struthof concentration camp. Could Herrweg have been the notorious SS sadist “the snake from Natzweiler”? Why did his aunt visit him the day before he died and why is a second resident of the nursing home murdered?







The last of the concentration camp perpetrators are currently on trial. You are now well over ninety years old. Only since the trial of ex-guard John “Iwan” Demjanjuk before the Munich II Regional Court, in which the accused was convicted on May 12, 2011 of aiding and abetting the murder of 28,060 Jews in the Sobibor camp, have the courts stopped demanding direct evidence of the crime killing more. It is enough to have been demonstrably part of the killing machine. The verdict against Demjanjuk did not become final, he died beforehand.

There are not many opportunities left for the elderly survivors, the murdered and their relatives, and for our society as a whole, to get legal redress. “Crime scenes”, crime films in general, can do justice to the relevance of the topic. In 2021, after all, the “Police call 110” in the “Hermann” case had a similarly explosive case involving Olga Lenski (Maria Simon) and Adam Raczek (Lucas Gregorowicz) that has reached the present day clarified. Significance of history for the future was inscribed “Hermann”. He is not only recommended to the Ludwigshafen team.

The crime scene: Lena’s aunt is on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. in the first.