Tatiana Calderón will be in the 24 hours of Daytona.
@GradientRacing / Alex Wong
Tatiana Calderón will be at the 24 Hours of Daytona.
The Colombian will share a seat with Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge and Stevan McAleer.
Tatiana Calderon, driver of the Telmex Claro Team, reserved his place on the starting grid for next week when the 24 Hours of Daytonaqualifying third in its class.
An intense weekend was experienced in the Roar Before on the 5.72 kilometer circuit, where six training sessions were carried out, in addition to the qualification round to define the starting order for the great endurance competition.
The Colombian appeared in car #66 of the Gradient Racing of the category GT Daytona, along with the American Sheena Monk and the british Katherine Legge and Stevan McAleer.
The quartet of car #66 started very well, being leaders in the first session on Friday with 1:46.289 minutes, then they placed 17th with 1:47.906, 13th in the third practice with 1:46.720, 12th in the fourth with 1 :46.786 and finally 18th in the fifth session with 1:47.113.
In qualifying, Legge had a great performance to place the car in the Gradient Racing in third place on the starting grid, twenty-seventh overall, with a time of 1:44.640 minutes
“I am very happy with the work done. Of course we can dream of the podium and even victory. We made a great effort all weekend. We adapted well as a team and now we have to refine details for the race,” said pilot Claro.
SPORTS
