Tampere | A dog traveling alone jumped on the bus “like an old man”

On Saturday, the passengers of the western lines got a furry companion when the bus driver opened the door for a dog that was traveling alone.

Line number 29 the driver Anna Litmanen the working day took a deafening turn on Saturday morning, when a dog traveling alone jumped on board the bus he was driving.

Litmanen says that a memorable working day began when he drove the bus from Risso to Rahola at Takahuhdi.

On Luhtaankatu, Litmanen’s attention was drawn to a dog sitting on the sidewalk, which looked like it was about to cross the road.

Litmanen didn’t waste time but stopped the bus near the dog and opened the doors. He says that it was not necessary to lure the dog inside.

“I was prepared to lure the dog with my words, but he jumped on board like an old man just by encouraging him with his voice.”

After getting on the bus, the dog started walking habitually towards the back and sat down on the middle step.

Laura Savolainen from Tampere shared a photo of a dog walking alone on Facebook in the Puskaradio group.

Litmanen says that the passengers on the bus made sure that the dog didn’t get away when the passengers got out and came in.

“When the doors opened, the passengers held onto the dog’s collar so it couldn’t sneak away.”

The dog wasn’t necessarily in a hurry to get out either, because according to Litmanen, it clearly enjoyed the treats the passengers gave it.

The dog traveled on the bus for about 35 minutes each time to the final stop.

Litmanen says that both he and the person who kept the dog company for the rest of the journey waited there until the found animal service arrived to pick it up.

Just over half an hour after the handover, Litmanen got the news that the dog had made it back home.

“Yesterday was my best day at work so far. I’m sure I’ll never forget this“, says Litmanen, who has worked at Länsilinji for a year and a half.