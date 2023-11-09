Five months have passed since Tallulah Willis (California, 29 years old), the youngest of the three daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, opened up about her father’s state of health in a writing for the magazine Vogue. “Fortunately, dementia has not affected his mobility. “She still knows who I am and lights up when I walk into the room,” she confessed in the post at the end of May. It was the first time that the actress also spoke about her father’s illness in public. The actor’s family The jungle of crystal either The sixth Sense announced in March 2022 that he suffered from aphasia, a brain disease that affects speech, which forced him to abandon his career in Hollywood. A year later, they revealed that this was actually a symptom of the frontotemporal dementia she actually suffers from, a progressive neurological disorder that undermines her day-to-day cognition and behavior. Since then, his loved ones have given small updates on her health, and the latest to do so was Tallulah again, this time in the Show by Drew Barrymore.

“It was my first appearance in a talk show solo and what a delight it was thanks to the Drew Barrymore family,” published this Wednesday, November 8 on his Instagram account, where he accumulated 391,000 followers, coinciding with the broadcast of the program. As it could not be otherwise, the guest was asked by her father and she had no problem giving her optimistic opinion about her complicated state of health. “He is the same, and in this sense I have learned that it is the best one can ask for,” she acknowledged. “I see love when I’m with him, and he’s my father and he loves me, which is really special,” she added in front of the cameras, for the first time.

However, last week the American media Closer Weekly, who had access to a source close to the family, published that the memory of the 68-year-old actor is fading by leaps and bounds and that Bruce did not recognize Demi Moore, who was his wife for 10 years and with whom he had Tallulah. and his two sisters (Rumer and Scout), when she came to visit him after spending a few weeks in Italy. “Demi realized that he didn’t really recognize her, she is devastated. “She had no idea he had fallen so far,” the source said. Even so, the informant also assured that, despite the advance of the disease, the actor still recognizes his wife, the model Emma Heming, and his daughters – in addition to the three daughters from his marriage to Demi Moore, he shares two others. with his current wife.

The entire family, including his ex-wife, has been open about the actor’s health, something that, Tallulah explained to Drew Barrymore, is due to two reasons: “On the one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but it’s also very important for us to spread awareness about frontotemporal dementia.” In fact, Heming took advantage of World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week, held at the end of September, to speak on the program Today about her experience with Bruce and raising awareness about it, something that both Tallulah and her sister Scout praised on social media for the bravery it entails. “If we can give some example of what we are struggling with as a family, and individually, to help other people, turn it around to do something beautiful about it, that is really special for us,” the younger sister confirmed this Wednesday on television. , insisting that talking about this type of illness should not be a taboo for those who suffer from them or for their family members, who also suffer with them.

In that interview in September, the actor’s current wife said that “it is difficult to know” if he is aware of his dementia. “It is a difficult disease for the person diagnosed and it is also difficult for the family. And that’s no different for Bruce, or me, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is,” she stated. Another of the latest updates on his health came three weeks ago from Glenn Gordon Caron, director, screenwriter and close friend of the interpreter. “His condition has worsened to the point that he is no longer able to communicate verbally, but he is still Bruce,” he commented in The New York Post. “My feeling is that in the first one or three minutes he knows who I am. When you are with him you know it is Bruce and you are grateful that he is there… but the joy of life has disappeared,” she lamented.

As a positive part of this tough time in their lives, Tallulah admitted that as the family has learned more and more about Bruce’s dementia, they are all going through his life and remembering things about him that they had forgotten, sort of. of “archaeological excavation” throughout his career and family life. “Part of what has been a really beautiful way to heal through this is becoming an archaeologist of my father’s world, with the little things about him.” In her writing for Vogue He already confessed that he takes “tons of photos” every time he goes to his father’s house and saves all his voice messages on a hard drive: “I try to build a record for the day he’s not there, to remember him.” and to us.”