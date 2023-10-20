During this evening’s episode Licitra will honor the memory of Alex Baroni

This evening, Friday 20 Octoberat 9.25pm ​​from the television studios Fabrizio Frizzi a new appointment arrives in Rome in prime time with Such and Such Showthe Rai 1 variety show hosted by Carlo Conti and produced in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy. Who will be able to triumph in the fifth episode of the show?

AS SHOW SHOW, THE IMITATIONS OF THE fifth EPISODE — In the fifth episode of Rai 1’s most loved variety show Geneva Lamborghini will have to wear Elodie’s shoes, Ilaria Mongiovì will play Shakira, Pamela Pratiinstead, he will have to step into the part of Renato Zero. Jasmine Roll will try an encore with Rihanna, Jo Squillo will have the appearance of Annie Lennox, while Alex Belli will test himself against Mr. Rain. In tonight’s episode Gaudian will try to maintain the top of the rankings with Hozier and Licitra will honor the memory of Alex Baroni. See also Like Piqué and Shakira: unexpected separation scandalizes the world of football

Dullhowever, he will imitate Nick from Cousins ​​in the Country while the “repeats” Gabriele Cirilli And Francesco Paolantoni will bring the Village People on stage (who will they be two “colleagues” who will support them on this occasion?). Maria Teresa Ruta she suffered a small injury during rehearsals and, for this reason, will be replaced by her daughter Guenda Goria.

THE JURY OF SUCH AND SUCH SHOW — As is now customary, all interpretations will be live accompanied by the arrangements curated by the maestro Pinuccio Pirazzoli. On the jury Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Malgioglio and a surprise judge who will be “just like” a famous person. Another fixed appointment is the one with the “web imitators” which, thanks to the hundreds of amateur videos sent to the editorial staff, offer an increasingly colorful and entertaining interlude of entertainment and will soon be the protagonists of Such and such. See also Dani Olmo gives victory to Spain with a "Misilazo"

THE PROFESSIONALS OF SUCH AND SUCH SHOW — Behind the scenes, which plays a fundamental role for the variety show, a team of professionals, made up of costume designers, make-up artists, hairdressers and choreographers, follows the “evolutions” of the artists throughout the week, together with the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci And Antonio Mezzancellain addition of course to the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli.