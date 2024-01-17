The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are now exactly the same price. Which one will it be…?

A price reduction is sometimes necessary if a model cannot be lost on the paving stones (hello Lexus UX 300e), but that is not the case with the Tesla Model Y. This was by far the biggest bestseller in the Netherlands last year. And now Tesla is taking another €2,000 off.

The new price reduction creates an interesting situation in Tesla's price list: the Model Y and the Model 3 are now exactly the same price in the euro. In both cases you pay €43,993 for the rear-wheel drive entry-level version. In practice, this probably means that there are even more people for one Model Y will choose.

The Model Y is larger and you have a high entry level (extremely important these days), but there are still plenty of reasons to opt for the Model 3 to choose. To start with, the Model 3 has more range: 513 km instead of 455 km. In addition, the Model 3 is faster: the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 6.1 seconds instead of 6.5 seconds.

But perhaps the most important thing is that the Model 3 has already received the facelift and the Model Y has not yet. With the facelift you not only get a sleeker design, you also get better finishes, a quieter interior, better audio and many more upgrades.

We are now talking about the RWD versions, but when we look at the Long Range versions the prices are not the same. With the price reduction, the Model Y Long Range is €1,000 cheaper than the Model 3 Long Range. However, then you have almost 100 km less range, so it is not a no-brainer in that case either.

Well, today's question is: if you had to choose between the Tesla Model 3 and the Model Y, which would it be? Say it.

This article Take your pick: a Model Y or a Model 3 for €43,993? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#pick #Model #Model