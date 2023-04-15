Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be among many other stars at the “Coronation Concert” for King Charles III. perform at Windsor Castle on May 7th. Also performing at the event, one day after the coronation of King Charles III, are Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh opera singer Bryn Terfel, English singer Freya Ridings and English composer and pianist Alexis Ffrench. be there, as the BBC reported on Friday. The broadcaster wants to announce more musicians.

The coronation of Charles III. and his wife Camilla will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6th. At the concert on the evening of May 7th at Windsor Castle near London with around 20,000 guests there will also be a special “coronation chorus”.

Take That’s performance will feature Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. “We can’t wait,” the BBC quoted the band as saying. It is not excluded that Robbie Williams and Jason Orange will perform with their former fellow musicians for this special occasion.

The “coronation concert” is by no means the only event on the day after the coronation. On May 7th, people are also supposed to come together for the “Coronation Big Lunch”. Street festivals and tea parties are planned nationwide, and people should meet in clubs, parks or in the neighborhood. Under the motto “Big Help”, the population is encouraged on Monday (May 8) to get to know volunteer work in their communities. You don’t have to skip school or work to do this: people in the UK are given a public holiday on Monday.