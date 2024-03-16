Recently, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) has identified a significant increase in two types of fraud: express credits and pyramid schemes or Ponzi.

Is essential know how these deceptions operate and take precautionary measures to protect our finances. The financial security has become a central concern for citizens, especially in an era where digital transactions are the norm.

Express credits:

The express credits They promise to be the quick solution to immediate financial problems. However, this ease is precisely what criminals use to lure their victims.

The alleged lenders They offer attractive amounts without having to review your credit historybut with a catch: they request an advance for management expenses, insurance or credit reserves.

Avoid taking express loans or entering savings pyramids. / Debate

Once the deposit is made, contact is lost and the money disappears. Speed ​​and minimum requirements are, therefore, warning signs of possible fraud.

The pyramid hoax:

He Ponzi scheme or financial pyramid It is an old strategy that continues to cause victims. It promises high returns in a short time in exchange for a initial investment and recruit more participants.

However, the system inevitably collapses, benefiting only those at the top of the structure, leaving most without recovering their investment.

CONDUSEF warns about the importance of distrust investments that sound too good to be true.

CONDUSEF recommendations to avoid fraud:

Avoid the temptation of the immediate: The ease and speed in obtaining credit without verifying background are clear indicators of possible fraud. Verification of institutions: Before requesting a loan or making an investment, it is crucial to verify that it is an authorized and supervised institution. Consulting the Registry of Financial Services Providers (SIPRES) can offer that peace of mind. Protection of personal data: Do not provide personal information, passwords or bank account details without ensuring the legitimacy of the operation and the entity requesting it. Be cautious with cryptocurrencies and fintech platforms: The volatility of cryptocurrencies and the risks associated with financial technology platforms require informed and prudent management. Financial education: Staying informed and aware of the various types of fraud, both in traditional and digital media, is essential to prevent being a victim of these crimes.

The emergence of new forms of financial fraud requires informed and cautious users.

CONDUSEF's recommendations not only seek to prevent economic losses, but also to promote a culture of financial security.

When in doubt, it is preferable to refrain from carrying out the operation and seek advice. Remember that there are people whose full-time occupation is seeking to defraud people and take their money.