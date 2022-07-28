On the island of Taiwan, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had a considerable impact. Local citizens fear that the war in Eastern Europe is nothing more than a foretaste of what will happen to themselves: a young democracy threatened by a powerful neighbor – in this case, China – in the name of an imperial vision of its past.

The war in Ukraine may seem remote at first glance among Taiwanese. Separated from kyiv by 8,000 kilometers of the Asian continent and an arm of southern China, Taipei, the capital of the island, seems to show a nonchalant attitude towards the conflict in Eastern Europe.

For many Taiwanese, however, the war in Ukraine made them think of a Chinese invasion as never before. Above all, it has strengthened the ranks of those who say they are ready to defend their island.

The setbacks of the Russian Army are rich in lessons. Many Taiwanese have realized that an unequal battle is not lost in advance. Inspired by the surprising success of the Ukrainian resistance during the Russian invasion, many on the island learn from it.

Some are studying the basics of civil defense, others are taking courses in urban warfare, and some are considering how to reactivate old bomb shelters.



