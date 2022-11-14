Finally here we are! From today, November 14, the title Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available for purchase on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC via the platform Steam.

As you surely know, this is a new version of the historic game, which enjoys high definition graphics, updated combat systems, fully dubbed movies, and huge improvements to the sound system, all elements capable of making themselves attractive to both newbies and lovers. of the original title.



If you are interested in knowing our opinions about it, we recommend reading the review. If, on the other hand, you would like an in-depth look at the saga, then we refer you to the very useful retrospective.

Below you can see the launch trailer!

Tactics Ogre: Reborn – Launch Trailer

TACTICS OGRE: REBORN IS AVAILABLE ON PLAYSTATION 5, PLAYSTATION 4, NINTENDO SWITCH AND PC MILAN (November 14, 2022) – Square Enix Ltd announced that Tactics Ogre: Reborn™a reimagined edition of the beloved tactical RPG, is available on PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™), PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch ™ and PC (on STEAM®). Tactics Ogre: Reborn has wonderful high definition reworked graphics, updated combat systems and major audio enhancements, including fully dubbed footage (in English and Japanese), recreated sound effects and background music re-recorded live and composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto. All of these elements contribute to a new experience that will appeal to both Tactics Ogre veterans and a new generation of gamers. To see the Tactics Ogre: Reborn launch trailervisit: https://youtu.be/fziaA_mfMws Tactics Ogre: Reborn is set in the islands of Valeria, pearls of the Obero Sea, whose inhabitants have always fought for control of their coasts. The conflict was brought to an end by a man named Dorgalua Oberyth, who went down in history as “Dynast-King”. King Dorgalua has worked to bring peace and prosperity to Valeria for half a century. After his death, however, a civil war broke out and the islands of Valeria found themselves in the midst of a brutal conflict between three factions in search of power. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, you will follow the story of a young man, Denam Pavel, who ended up in the middle of the war after the death of his father. While what he wants is only freedom and justice, he will soon discover that even the noblest of goals require making very difficult decisions. This classic tactical RPG is reborn more sophisticated than ever, and allows you to fully immerse yourself in the intrigues of Tactics Ogre. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, you will take control of a group of units on the battlefield and use a turn-based combat system to act strategically and turn the tide of battle. Over the course of the adventure, you will be able to grow your party by recruiting new units, trying out different classes, weapons, spells and abilities, and making important decisions that will change the course of events during various moments in the story. Among the updates and news we find: Wonderful remastered graphics that enhance the visual style of the original while remaining faithful to it;

Dialogues fully dubbed in English and Japanese;

A new orchestral recording of the game’s original soundtrack;

Various general improvements, including: A redesigned combat system; A reworked level management system; A reworked AI; A simplified and improved user interface.

A digital standard edition of Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (on STEAM), while a physical standard edition is available for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In addition, a digital premium edition is available for PS5, PS4 and STEAM, which, in addition to the full game, also includes the original soundtrack of Tactics Ogre: Reborn. It is also possible to pre-order the Tatics Ogre: Reborn tarot set exclusively on SQUARE ENIX Store. This tarot set, which is normally only available in Japan as part of the game’s Collector’s Edition, contains a tarot deck, case and playmat.

Source: Plaion