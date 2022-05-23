The son of the former Juventus goalkeeper who was admitted to the hospital in Alessandria since last April 23 for a cerebral hemorrhage writes on Facebook

Andrea Tacconi and Laura Speranza, son and wife of Stefano Tacconi. Photos published on Andrea Tacconi’s Facebook profile

Alexandria – «Exactly a month has passed since that terrible day, a month made of terror, fear, trust and hope … and you continue to fight like a lion. Proud of you. Go on like this!”.

Andrea Tacconi, the son of the former Juventus goalkeeper, who has been hospitalized in Alessandria since last April 23 for a cerebral hemorrhage, writes on Facebook.