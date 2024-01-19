Launch will be on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo; deputy will compete mainly with Boulos and Nunes

The federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) should launch its pre-campaign for São Paulo City Hall on Thursday (25 January 2024) – the date on which the capital of São Paulo will celebrate 470 years. The congresswoman will hold an event on the roof of her family's home, in Vila Missionária, in the south zone. The meeting will start at 10am. The information was confirmed to the Power360.

The meeting will be attended by party leaders, authorities, representatives of civil society and supporters of the pre-candidacy.

Tabata should run for federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the capital of São Paulo, and with the current mayor of the city, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), candidate of the former mayor Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) and the economist Maria Helena Santos (New) also launched the pre-candidacy. Municipal elections will be held this year.

WHO IS TABATA AMARAL

The federal deputy is 30 years old and is from the PSB, the same party as the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin. She is in her 2nd term as federal deputy for São Paulo.

She has a degree in political science and astrophysics from Harvard University, in the United States. Born on the outskirts, she claims that she sees the city's problems in a practical way, and not theoretically, as she says her opponents do.

“São Paulo is deeply divided. We focus on the ideological polarization of the left and the right. But there is a polarization between the São Paulo of the center, with shows, opportunities, courses, universities, and the São Paulo where I was born, taken by hopelessness, which does not reach the center, suffers from unemployment, eviction, the rains”said in an interview with Power360 in December 2023.

Watch the full text (39min26s):