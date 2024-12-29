The jihadist leader of SyriaAhmed Hussein al Shara, known as Abu Mohamed al Golani, announced this Saturday the prompt dissolution of the organization who heads, Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), at the beginning of a transition process in the country, after the fall of former president Bashar al Assad, which could last up to four years and after drafting a new constitutional framework and a new census.

In an interview with the pan-Arab network Al Arabiyathe leader of HTS, standard bearer of the rebel offensive that ended Al Assad’s government at the beginning of the month, has explained that in order to hold the elections two conditions are needed: the drafting of a new Constitution and an “exhaustive census” of the population.

Al Shara understands that the drafting of a new Magna Carta is essential to create “a lasting political framework” in the country after half a century of the Assadist dynasty. By the time this happens, HTS will have disappeared, said Al Shara, who intends to announce the dissolution of the organization in the next National Dialogue Conferencestill undated, which will be held in the capital, Damascus.

The jihadist leader has also addressed a key point such as the current armed conflict between pro-Turkish Syrian militias and Kurdish-Arab armed groups in the north of the country.

In this sense, Al Shara has assured that its intention is to incorporate Kurdish militias to the country’s defense organization chart, although it has indicated that a specific group, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization, will have no place in this future. “We will not allow Syria to become a launching pad for PKK attacks,” Al Shara said.

Lifting of sanctions

The HTS leader has also expressed his hope that the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trumplift sanctions imposed on Syria during the last civil war to facilitate the transition process.

“We hope that does not follow the same policy than his predecessor,” said Al Shara about the international relations of the new Syrian administration, which has expressed its interest in getting closer to Al Assad’s two great allies, Iran and Russia.

“I expect positive messages from Iran,” said Al Shara, before referring to Russia as a country with which Syria shares “strategic interests.” “We would not like Russia left the country in a way that could deteriorate bilateral relations,” he said.