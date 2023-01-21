Scenes of this phenomenon have become familiar in the regions of northeastern Syria, due to the economic crisis and difficult conditions, while some say that they are no longer able to distinguish between the needy and others.

Farhan Abbawi, a Syrian citizen, complains to “Sky News Arabia” about the exacerbation of this disgraceful phenomenon, according to his description, saying: “We no longer know the poor from the other. Every day, hundreds come to the door of the store asking for money. This phenomenon has become very annoying to us.”

The lack of job opportunities due to the repercussions of the crisis in Syria has led to an increase in unemployment and poverty rates over the past years.

The Syrian trader, Hassan Othman, says: “There are no huge factories, projects, or investments here, in addition to the drought. These are all things that make the world needy and increase poverty among people.”

There are no official statistics on the number of beggars in Syria, but thousands of them, including women and children, roam the markets and crowded places.

The absence of laws that limit the phenomenon of beggary, in addition to the difficult living and economic conditions that the country is going through, is one of the most important reasons for the increase in the number of beggars, turning it into a phenomenon in major cities.