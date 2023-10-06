Damascus (agencies)

Nine people were injured in an explosion that occurred in the city of Homs in central Syria, yesterday, after Syrian government forces confronted a number of drones. Yesterday, Syria mourned the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted the Military College the day before yesterday in the city of Homs, killing 89 people.

Sources close to the Syrian government forces said: “Nine people were injured in the explosion of a mine that fell in the Ghouta neighborhood, northwest of the city of Homs, and their injuries were moderate and light.”

The sources confirmed that “the explosion was caused by the Syrian army’s air defenses responding to six drones that were shot down on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Homs.”

Yesterday, Syria held the funerals of dozens of people who were killed in a drone attack on the graduation ceremony of students at the Military College in Homs the day before.

Several drones bombed the courtyard of the Military College in Homs, where families were gathering with the new officers, and the attack occurred minutes after Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas left. Syria declared mourning for three days. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Syrian Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs confirmed that terrorist groups were behind the attack, without going into further details, and pledged to respond with full force.

The coffins of the victims, wrapped in the Syrian flag, left the military hospital in Homs yesterday morning, and a military band played funeral music, and the lined up forces saluted.

The Syrian Ministry of Health said that 89 people were killed, including 31 women and five children.

The Military College in Homs is one of the oldest military colleges in Syria, and all ground forces officers graduate from it.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement, “Syria condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crime of terrorist organizations targeting the graduation ceremony of students at the Military College in Homs.”

The ministry added: “Syria calls on the United Nations and the Security Council to condemn this cowardly terrorist act, hold it accountable, and ensure the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.”

Egypt condemned the attack in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, in which it said that Cairo renews its “firm position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism,” calling on the international community to intensify efforts to “uproot terrorism from its roots and dry up the sources of its support and financing.”

Russia also condemned the attack through Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said in a statement reported by the Russian TASS news agency: “We strongly condemn this brutal crime that killed many women and children, and we hope that its perpetrators will be punished fairly.”

Putin added: “We intend to continue close interaction with our Syrian partners in combating all forms and manifestations of terrorism.”

Algeria also expressed its strong condemnation of the attack, which it described as “terrorist,” and renewed its full solidarity with the Syrian government.

A United Nations spokesman said yesterday that the Organization’s Secretary-General, António Guterres, “is deeply concerned about a drone attack on a military academy in Syria.”

Stephane Dujarric added, “The Secretary-General strongly condemns all acts of violence in Syria, and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international law.”

In addition, the head of the European Union delegation to Syria, Dan Stoinescu, said yesterday that the Union is concerned about the recent escalation of violence in the country and the fall of a large number of civilian casualties.

Stoinescu stated, on the “X” platform, that the only way to achieve stability in Syria is to reach a comprehensive political solution.