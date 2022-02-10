Nintendo is making a sequel to one of Wii’s biggest hits, Wii Sports, with a new game called Nintendo Switch Sports.

The sequel will include sports such as tennis and bowling, both popular Wii Sports activities, as well as new games. Nintendo says a future Nintendo Switch Sports update coming this fall will add golf.

Like the original Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports will feature motion control, using Joy-Con.

Nintendo Switch Sports will arrive on Switch on April 29. The title will feature local and online multiplayer and Nintendo plans to organize an online beta test from February 18-20, in which Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to take part. The debut trailer showed a mode called Survival Bowling, with up to 16 players.

“Compete in six different sports, soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chanbara using Joy-Con controllers to reproduce the movements you perform in the real world in the game. You can also connect the leg strap, included with the card version of the game, to a Joy-Con controller to kick the ball in Penalty Mode. Additionally, a seventh sport will be added with a free update this fall: golf! Nintendo Switch Sports will be available from April 29th. Pre-orders will open in Nintendo eShop shortly after the presentation ends. Nintendo Switch Online members will also be able to participate in an Online Play Test on February 19th and 20th“.

Source: Polygon.