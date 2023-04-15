Dhe Swiss newspaper “Tages-Anzeiger” is suing “Spiegel”: At the beginning of February, the magazine published an article by Anuschka Roshani, long-time editor of the weekend supplement “Das Magazin” of the “Tages-Anzeiger”, in which she accused her former boss Finn Canonica of sexual accused of bullying with racist overtones. The publisher also got off badly. After “careful consideration”, the TX Group has now filed a lawsuit against “Spiegel” and Roshani.

The justification for the legal action is very brief when asked by the FAZ: “In particular, the allusion to the ‘Harvey Weinstein’ case made in both text and images is, from Tamedia’s point of view, a violation of personality,” said a spokesman for the publisher.

What is meant by this is probably the thickly applied staging of the author and the “Spiegel”. Even if the allegations made by Roshani are correct, the dimensions of the Weinstein case cannot be identified.

The question is whose personal rights are now being invoked. Finn Canonica has already taken legal action initiated against the “mirror”.. The “Spiegel” had announced that they had “received a cease and desist request covering several points, which we have completely rejected”. Regarding the current announcement of the complaint, the “Spiegel” said on request that so far one had “only received one statement of claim by email from a lawyer in this matter. Of course, we will stick to our reporting.”