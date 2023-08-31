Dhe two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas failed surprisingly early as Novak Djokovic’s next big competitor at the US Open. The 25-year-old Greek lost to the Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker in the second round on Wednesday 5: 7, 7: 6 (7: 2), 7: 6 (7: 5), 6: 7 (6: 8), 3 :6. World number seven Tsitsipas was also unable to take advantage of a 5:3 lead in the fourth set and had to admit defeat after 4:04 hours.

Top favorite Djokovic, on the other hand, showed no weaknesses again and easily advanced to the third round 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 1 against the Spaniard Bernabé Zapata Miralles. The 36-year-old Serb could have met Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals, in his half of the draw the number four seeded Dane Holger Rune had previously been eliminated. Djokovic now meets his compatriot Laslo Djere.

“I didn’t start well”

“It was difficult in the first set, especially with the conditions. The humidity was very high,” said Djokovic. “I didn’t start well, but the level in the second and third sets was significantly higher.” After the three-time US Open champion was not allowed to travel to the USA last year due to a lack of corona vaccination, he now wants to finish 24th. Grand Slam triumph to extend his record in men’s tennis.

Stricker celebrated the greatest success of his career so far. “I felt good from the first set,” said the tall outsider. “More than four hours, that was a tough fight, I’m just super happy now. I’m relatively speechless.” For the 21-year-old, it is the first entry into a third round in a Grand Slam tournament. The world number 128. is trained by former German professional Dieter Kindlmann.







In the women’s category, defending champion Iga Swiatek and co-favorite Coco Gauff each reached the third round in straight sets. The tennis world number one from Poland prevailed 6: 3, 6: 4 against Australian Daria Saville on Wednesday. Swiatek had more problems than expected in 1:33 hours and gave up her serve a total of three times. In the round of the top 32, the 22-year-old wants to take the next step towards her fifth Grand Slam triumph against the Slovenian outsider Kaja Juvan.

After the hard-fought opening victory over Laura Siegemund, Gauff won the duel of the young tennis stars with Mirra Andrejewa 6: 3, 6: 2. The 19-year-old American had already defeated the three-year-old Russian in the third round of the French Open this season and had more difficulties in three sets.

“I learned from being more aggressive. She has a great future ahead of her,” said Gauff on the pitch at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She now meets the Belgian Elise Mertens. Gauff reached the quarterfinals at the Grand Slam tournament in New York as his best result so far.