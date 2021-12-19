Swimming Ida Hulkko, who took the butterfly kick kick, was rejected at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi: “Pretty much foxing”

Hulkko previously swam in Abu Dhabi for the sixth 50-meter breaststroke final.

Swimming the morning section of the short track world championships offered finnish drama when Ida Hulkko was disqualified in the early stages of the women’s 100m breaststroke. Breaststroke specialist Hulkko won his own batch, but the Finn was disqualified due to a butterfly kick at the finish.

“There have been quite a few rejections here, so it’s the spirit of the game that quite a few tough swimmers are being rejected. This was a good morning swim. I didn’t really know what I was going to get a hundred. Pretty much foxing because [uinti] came hard this morning especially with this kind of preparation. It was a bit difficult for me to recharge here, but I went to fight, ”Hulkko said in a statement from the Swimming Association.

Hulkko previously swam in Abu Dhabi for the sixth 50-meter breaststroke final. In the spring, he grabbed a trip from the long track to European Championship silver.

“Of course, I was left with a toothache, but I’m definitely going on holiday and a long track is waiting.”

Finland Veera Kivirinta swam in the first round of the 100m breaststroke for 1.06.52, when he was 19th in the first round. Like Hulko, Kivirinna’s competition contract ended.

“This was good for a morning swim, but there must be such a fear of death in a hundred meters and that we now start fighting, and it usually comes in the evening,” Kivirinta described.

“Yes, this is a month and a half of two value races is pretty much over. It’s wonderful that my own swimming is moving forward and I find that I belong to bigger arenas, I can swim and I have pressure tolerance. ”

Laura Lahtinen competed in the opening round of the 400-meter freestyle and was 30th on time with 4.16.77.

“The swimming didn’t leave at any point. Definitely the first finsta [50 metriä] was too slow and stayed steady all the time. I wasn’t tired in any way, but I also didn’t get enough out of my body, ”said Lahtinen, who competed in the 100-meter butterfly on Monday.