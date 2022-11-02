The Polish resolves over the opponent in an hour and 20 ‘. Gauff gives in to Garcia

There was a suspicion that Iga Swiatek arrived at these Finals tired or sated after an incredible season, perhaps subdued. Here, the Pole immediately wanted to clarify, at her debut in Fort Worth, Texas, that she is not like that at all. On the second day of the Finals, the world number one wiped out Daria Kasatkina with a peremptory 6-2 6-3 in an hour and twenty of play.

The challenge – There was never a game, and after all the predictions were clear, as Iga had already beaten the Russian four more times this season. It is really a technical fact: the winner of Roland Garros and Us Open too powerful, too weak the shots, full of top spin to hurt the opponent, those of Kasatkina, who very often during the match gave the impression not knowing what to do. Against Swiatek it is a common feeling, given the dominance and strength shown in this 2022 by the Polish, especially after the withdrawal of Barty, the one who was number one before her. See also Melbourne: Surprising end for tennis player Muguruza at Australian Open

Coco stop – In the other match, however, the spectators (still very, very few) of Fort Worth were disappointed by the defeat of the local darling, the eighteen year old American Coco Gauff, beaten 6-4 6-3 by Caroline Garcia. Not a surprise, first of all because there was a bit of emotion on Coco’s part, and the Frenchwoman is one who goes to a wedding against fearful opponents, especially if they are the favorites. Her game melts and becomes even more dangerous, always supported by the deadly serve that she did so much good especially in the second half of the season, when Caroline began the fabulous ascent that allowed her to qualify for the Finals after five years of absence. For Gauff, who may have disposed of the emotion, the challenge against Kasatkina becomes vital to move forward.

November 2 – 11:30 am

