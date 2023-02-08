Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Sweden | There was an explosion in Helsingborg at night, there is no immediate information on the suspect

February 8, 2023
The entrance to a company building was blown up in Helsingborg. No one was injured in the explosion.

in Helsingborg The entrance to a company building in Skåne was blown up on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The police said about it on their website in the bulletin.

The police received an alarm about the explosion at 01:21. The site was cordoned off, and the police bomb squad was called to the scene.

No one is known to have been injured in the explosion. Damage to the building would affect the connection to the restricted entrance.

The police are investigating the case. The police did not immediately have information about the suspect or suspects.

