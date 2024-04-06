OfValentina Rorato

Baby consumers of expensive anti-aging products are growing in Europe, influenced by the beauty advice that is all the rage on the internet. The expert: «Medical problem, but also psychological and social»

To feel beautiful as a child, it is no longer enough to secretly put on your mother's lipstick or eyeshadow. Children are real experts at skin care and are constantly growing in Europe baby consumers of expensive anti-aging products, influenced by the beauty advice that is popular on social mediaespecially TikTok.

Anti-aging creams: Sweden's choice To stem this phenomenon in Sweden, Apotek Hjärtat, a major pharmacy chain, has banned the sale of creams based on AHA, BHA, vitamin A, vitamin C and enzymatic peels to children under 13 years of age (which, as explained by Guardian, represent between 20 and 40 percent of customers), while young people under 15 can only purchase them with parental consent or a relevant skin condition. Experts fear that this beauty craze may have harmful impacts on young skin, helping to worsen or reactivate dermatitis and inflammation. They are also concerned about the psychological impact on children, obsessed with aging. What are the risks of using products to prevent wrinkles? «Children's skin is very delicate and anti-aging products tend to be irritating – he comments Antonella Fabiano, dermatologist at the Buzzi Children's Hospital in Milan -. The real problem, however, is psychological, as well as social.” See also In the Corriere Salute: who to contact when Alzheimer's is suspected

Children's “skin care” is a social problem Wrinkle prevention should begin between the ages of 20 and 30. «There are products that also contain hyaluronic acidwhich have a deep hydrating action and which can be used from the age of 25, the problem however is precisely the discomfort that lies behind using these creams too early. Let's ask ourselves: who buys these kids?”. Children want to be more and more like adults, they want to be young forever and are inspired by unattainable ideals of beauty. Even more serious, they do it with the permission of their parents. And this is confirmed by the increase in the use of anti-aging creams among the very young, who in the United Kingdom they are close to 10 years. The age limit is therefore designed to start a dialogue in families about healthy skincare routines, based on needs, not idealsbut also to limit the spread of beauty advice on social media. See also The new wave of Covid in Europe has begun (and we don't know why)

What are the most common dermatological problems at 13 years old? «There are definitely no wrinkles. At this age the skin is delicate and begins, due to hormonal stimuli, to activate. Some may have an overproduction of sebum, which can lead to cases of acne or seborrheic dermatitis. Atopic skin, on the other hand, can have gods awareness problems. Products should be used to treat comedones, blackheads, whiteheads or mild acne. Anti-aging products are certainly not indicated.”

Use the right products based on age Preteens who want to take care of their skin, however, can do so. There skin care it is not absolutely forbidden, but requires common sense, in addition to choosing the right products. «I work in a pediatric hospital and the 12/13 age group represents 60/70% of my visits and everyone arrives with a skin care routine. There are some products that I abandon because they are too aggressive, but there are also delicate detergents that can be used». Obviously, one cannot generalize. It is necessary to evaluate the type of skin, because often even very expensive cosmetics, if sensitizing, may not be suitable. «They ask me which product to put under the primer, or the moisturizer under the make-up. I don't deny this need, However, you need to choose creams based on age groups», concludes the expert. See also The bulletin 99,848 new cases and 205 deaths. The rate rises to 16.3%