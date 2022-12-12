Ministry of Defense of Sweden: the ninth package of assistance to Ukraine will be 50% more than the previous one

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson said that the new package of military assistance to Ukraine will be 50 percent more than the previous one. His words lead TASS.

He recalled that the ninth support package for Kyiv was approved by the government a few weeks ago. The head of the Swedish defense department specified that the new tranche of assistance will include air defense systems (air defense), as well as ammunition for another type of air defense.

In addition, a winterization package is expected, Jonsong added.

In November, Sweden announced a new $287 million military aid package to Ukraine. “We intend to return as soon as possible with continued support for Ukraine – both political, economic and military, including the transfer of more advanced weapons systems,” Jonsong said earlier.

In August, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba turned to Stockholm with a request to supply Kyiv with even more weapons. “The best thing Sweden can do in the field of defense in the coming weeks is to provide Ukraine with its famous Archer self-propelled howitzers, RBS-70 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) and more shells for our artillery systems,” the minister stressed.