Good start

The joy of Singapore – with the splendid victory achieved with talent and intelligence by Carlos Sainz – remains in the memory, but now for the Ferrari the time has come to turn the page and focus on the Suzuka challenge. The Cavallino team had an interesting Friday on the Japanese track. Of course there were no longer the flashes of Marina Bay, when the reds had begun to impose their law from the very first free practice session, but nevertheless the first signs seemed positive.

In fact, both in the morning and in the Japanese afternoon, Ferrari placed one of its cars in second position. In PL1 it had been Carlos Sainz to stop immediately behind the revived Max Verstappen, albeit six tenths behind, while in the second round the gap was reduced and Charles Leclerc he recorded the second best time – again behind Verstappen – three tenths of a second behind. In PL2 Sainz was fourth, immediately behind his friend Lando Norris.

Vasseur’s words

Frederic Vasseurspeaking to Sky Sport F1, commented with satisfaction on the work carried out by his team on this first day, while warning everyone of the need to keep their feet on the ground: “So far everything has gone well – commented the French manager – we had a good test with the soft tires and now we have to think about the race distance, although qualifying will still be important.”.

“We must not exaggerate our optimism – the Ferrari team principal then warned – because it’s always Friday anyway, but we are seeing some good improvements. It’s difficult to give indications because Verstappen did a lap like everyone else, and then there was an evolution and improvement of the track, but we’ll see“.