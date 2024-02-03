Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 17:45

Brasília and Pernambuco mix in several carnival blocks and, also, in the pre-carnival, with the children's version of one of the most traditional blocks in the federal capital: Suvaco da Asa. The little revelers kicked off the happiest party of the year this Saturday morning (3), in the Funarte Complex parking lot, close to the TV Tower.

“Kaya Roschel is swimming and dancing. It doesn't stop moving. I can clearly see that she likes batuque”, said administrator Bianca Roschel, 30 years old, six months pregnant, pointing to her belly amidst the percussive sounds that transitioned between maracatu and frevo from the group Vivendo e Batucando. “She’s already training for Carnival,” she added.

The administrator's relationship with carnival dates back to her childhood, during the festivities enjoyed in the company of her parents. “I am passing on to my children what I received from my parents: the love for carnival. They always took me to the blocks. I want my children to feel the same happiness,” she said, amidst declarations of love for samba and the many samba schools in which she has paraded.

“I’ve also enjoyed many carnivals in the Northeast. I went to Salvador, Bahia; to Olinda, in Recife. I have already seen Carnival in almost all states that have a Carnival tradition”, he added while pointing to his other daughter, Ayla, aged 3. “She makes a point of having a costume for every day of Carnival. For this year, Ayla prepared unicorn, pompom, rainbow and E.T. costumes.”

Plans for the 2024 carnival don't stop. “Even more so now that Brasília’s carnival is becoming popular with people.”

Public servant Lucas Alves, 34 years old, Bianca's partner, said that the couple's plans are to leave the children with a nanny and join in the fun. “We will do marathons this carnival. We will jump every block we can.”

Pajamas

There are no rules for carnival costumes. The civil servant couple Matheus Mendonça, 38 years old, and Ana Luíza Machado, 37 years old, take it seriously. Accompanied by their 1-year-old son Bernardo, the three seemed to have jumped out of bed straight to skip Carnival. Everyone was in pajamas.

“There is no more comfortable clothing. We combine the useful with the pleasant. Plus, it's easy to dress up your child. We woke up ready for carnival”, joked Ana Luíza. “Carnival is that: laughing at other people’s fantasies and making others laugh at our fantasies”, summarized the reveler.

It was at the 2019 party, amid the strengthening of Belo Horizonte's street carnival, that Matheus and Ana Luíza “became stronger” as a couple. “It was our first carnival as a couple”, explained Matheus, who praised the improvement in Brasilia’s street carnival in recent years.

Wing Armpit

This improvement is due to figures such as Pablo Feitosa, the CEO of the Suvaco da Asa block. “We are a Pernambuco block created with the aim of warming up the pre-carnival in this city that already has several blocks inspired by the culture of Pernambuco. At first, it was a way of missing our carnival. We brought the festivities from there to here, because if Muhammad couldn't go to the mountain, the mountain came to Muhammad”, explained the party organizer.

The expectation is that, in 2024, Suvaco da Asa will bring together between 30 and 40 thousand people. This year, tributes are planned to the Pernambuco singer Reginaldo Rossi, who died in 2013. “He is a king for Pernambuco: the King of Brega”, explained Feitosa.

One of the highlights of the party will be the show by Pernambuco singer Otto, a friend and fan of Reginaldo Rossi.

democratic carnival

Feitosa emphasizes that, to be from Pernambuco, it is essential that Carnival is democratic. “So free,” she added. According to the block's director, the resumption of a more democratic political environment has also been reflected in this year's celebrations.

“People are more comfortable expressing joy and happiness. This is the climate of our block. A block without harassment, in which women feel protected, in an environment that is essentially against machismo, against homophobia and against racism.”

Carnival is an environment of joy, but also of business – which helps to generate jobs and strengthen the local economy. “It's very easy to sell beer during Carnival”, celebrated the sales manager of the craft brewery Quatro Poderes, Ralf Louzada, 37 years old.

To enhance the product, he said that the party was from Pernambuco, but the flavor of “liquid joy” was very Brazilian. “We use, in our recipes, many local fruits, such as cagaita, cashew and passion fruit from the Cerrado.”