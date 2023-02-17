Mexico City. A sustainable food system is characterized by having a comprehensive approach that is made up of affordable production, distribution, consumption and disposal of food, to satisfy the food needs of the current population without compromising the capacity of future generations for their own needs. .

This system also includes environmental, social and economic considerations. It also seeks to reduce negative environmental impact while improving food security and promoting social justice. However, the food industry has undergone various changes that have set a new course in order to have an affordable food system.

Specialists from Corporativo Kosmos, a Mexican company with more than 55 years of experience in offering food services in Mexico, assure that by 2023 the sustainable food system will be one of the main trends within the industry, due to social events such as the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the growing threat of climate change.

Trends that will mark the food sector in 2023

“After the events that occurred during 2022, it is expected that for this new year there will be an increase in pressure in the regulatory frameworks with the aim of diversifying the methods of sustainable food production. Greater emphasis will also be placed on proposing innovative solutions that are friendly to the environment,” declared one of the corporate spokespersons.

Likewise, the experts assure that there will be a greater focus on the generation of solutions that seek to guarantee food security, as well as the nutrition of populations worldwide; reducing the incidence of hunger and malnutrition.

“We believe that there will also be increased production of plant-based foods in order to find alternatives to meat, including algae- and insect-based foods,” they said.

In this sense, company spokespersons specified that the demand for this type of food, whose principle is sustainability, will be strongly driven by consumers, but must also be driven by companies and parties involved in the agri-food sector.

“This trend will be one of the most consolidated throughout the year, since it is consumers who demand greater commitment from food companies with sustainability,” they advanced.

They also indicated that it is responsible and conscious consumption that will drive the creation of a sustainable and affordable food industry for all of society.