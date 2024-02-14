London (Reuters)

The Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement that it has imposed an eight-year ban on Kenyan runner Sarah Cheapchurch, after the former Tokyo Marathon winner was found to have violated anti-doping regulations for the second time.

The Integrity Unit said Cheapchurch tested positive for the male hormone testosterone and had the sample taken during a marathon in Thailand in November.

Cheapchurch, who won the Tokyo Marathon in 2017, was banned for four years in 2019, retroactively to April 11, 2018, due to unusual indicators in her biological passport.

The latest suspension will apply retroactively from 22 December 2023, and Cheapshire results will be disqualified, from 5 November onwards.

Cheapchurch had the option of reducing her ban by formally admitting the charges against her, but failed to do so by the February 11 deadline.

Last year, the Integrity Unit and Kenya Anti-Doping Agency said a “fixing operation” helped Kenyan athletes hide doping offences.

Several Kenyan athletes have been subjected to permanent or temporary suspension in recent years, including Titus Ekiru, Betty Wilson Limbus and Diana Kibuyuki.

The Integrity Unit also announced the suspension of Indian hammer competitor Rachna Kumari, who participated in the Asian Games last year, for a period of 12 years. Kumari was previously suspended due to doping in the period from 2015 to 2019.