The Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday that it intends to put an end to the cases of heads of public hospital services who combine their work with private healthcare. Thus, the minister Monica Garcia has proposed to the unions, in the midst of negotiating the Framework Statute, to demand the exclusivity of these health professionals.
The objective, according to the minister, is that these professionals “have exclusive dedication to the health system” and can “prevent conflicts of interest.”
You can read the full news here.
