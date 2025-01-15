ABC











This functionality is only for registered users Login

01/15/2025



Updated at 1:40 p.m.































Share









Copy link



Facebook



x



WhatsApp



E-mail

















This functionality is only for registered users Login



The Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday that it intends to put an end to the cases of heads of public hospital services who combine their work with private healthcare. Thus, the minister Monica Garcia has proposed to the unions, in the midst of negotiating the Framework Statute, to demand the exclusivity of these health professionals.

What do you think of Health prohibiting bosses and senior officials from working in the public and private sector at the same time?





It seems good to me, I am in favor of this measure



I think it’s bad, I don’t support this decision

The objective, according to the minister, is that these professionals “have exclusive dedication to the health system” and can “prevent conflicts of interest.”

You can read the full news here.