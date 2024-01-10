The health status of Michael Schumacher is a complete mystery since his accident in December 2023. The only thing that has been officially known is that he suffered a severe blow to the head while skiing in France and his brain was seriously damaged.

The family of 'Kaiser' He decided to keep his state of health as a secret and all the information that comes to light is speculation from people who at some point in their lives shared with the German.

In the last hours, the former pilot came out to speak Johnny Herbert who was a companion of Shumacher in the team Benetton at the beginning of his sporting career (between 1994 and 1995).

The British spoke about the state of health of Schumacher in the middle Bettingsites and gave some news that could be encouraging if confirmed by the German's family, which has preferred to remain silent for several years.

“I only hear fragments secondhand. I have heard of Formula 1 people who sit at the dinner table, but I don't know if that's true. I can only read between the lines,” were Herbert's words.

I don't feel like things have progressed the way many of us who knew Michael Schumacher want to see.

And he added: “We haven't heard much from the family and it's understandable. That's always been a big part of the way we Michael and the family kept everything private, secret.”

The health of Schumacher She is still delicate and her recovery continues in one of her mansions: “I don't feel that things have progressed in the way that many of us who knew Michael Schumacher and many of his fans from all over the world want to see.

On the other hand, the Briton made a call to the family of the former pilot who turned 55 years old on January 3: “They would love to know, we would all love to know that things are moving forward in a positive way. But as “We don't have any information, we can only assume that he is not yet in a position where there is a chance of recovery.”

Despite the rumors that are circulating in the Formula 1, Herbert He did not rule out that his health remains the same as it was known a few years ago: “In my opinion, and I must emphasize this because we have not heard from the family, this shows that he is probably in the same situation he was in.” immediately after the accident. “I guess the family is waiting for science to find something that will hopefully bring back the Michael we all knew.”

It should be noted that the claims about the recovery of Schumacher It is a topic that is taken with a grain of salt in Europe. In 2015, the magazine 'Bunte' was sued by the family after giving false information.

“Is not true. Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of the injuries, the privacy of Michael It's very important. Unfortunately, that only gives false hope to many people involved with him,” he said in 2015. Sabine Kehm family spokesperson.

