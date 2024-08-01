In today’s edition of The Sports Gazette there is a long and very interesting interview with Raphael LeaoPortuguese striker for Milan. In addition to talking about his experience in the red and black and his enthusiasm for the new season that is now upon us, the bomber also wanted to make a very sweet announcement: he will soon become the father of twins.

Born in Almada on 10 June 1999, Rafael Leao is today one of the most loved and followed footballers in Italy, especially by the fans of Milana team he has been playing for for 5 years now. In recent days he gave a long interview to The Sports Gazette. Interview published in today’s edition, Thursday, August 1st.

The questions asked to the footballer were mostly about the professional part of his life, football and Milan in particular. The striker praised Ibrahimovicwho until recently was his teammate and today is a manager. A fundamental person for his growth path. He then also spoke about the new coach, Paulo Fonsecawith whom he has already found what he believes to be the right chemistry, and of the new companionsthe new signings, who can, according to Leao, give fundamental help to the team.

But there was also room for the personal sphere of the Portuguese champion, a topic on which he usually never opens up. This time Rafa has instead decided to share an important part of his life, announcing that he will soon he will become the father of two twins. Here are his words:

I’m going to be a father soon, a father of twins. They should be born in November. I’m sure it will be a very nice experience, I like children. Let’s say I have another reason to value my family and continue working for it. We will call them Rodrigo and Tiago.

The woman who will make Leao a father would be, according to rumors, the beautiful Portuguese model Francisca Silva Grelmoswho in recent months had been linked to the champion following several appearances at San Siro during Milan matches.