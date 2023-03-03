A longtime plastic surgeon has a surprising warning about which exercise ages you the fastest – running. “Half of my patients love me for it and half of my patients hate me for it,” said Dr. Gerald Imber laughing in a TikTok clip.

Imber, who specializes in facial and body procedures, noted that running a little bit every day and a few miles every other day is fine, but anything beyond that is too much.

“Have you ever seen a long-time, long-distance runner who didn’t have a skinny old face,” asked the 82-year-old in the viral video. “That’s what happens.”

According to the doctor, running not only affects the facial features, but also disastrously affects other parts of the body. “Your knees go, your ankles go, [e] your back goes,” he said. “It’s kind of stupid.”

Despite all the negative effects that running can have on the body, the doctor admitted that there are benefits to exercise while reiterating his point of view that – like everything else – it should be done in moderation.

“So if you want to run a little bit, cardio that’s great but non-impact or low-impact is really the way to exercise,” he explained.

The topic “runner’s face” has long been discussed among experts.

Triathlete Dr. Kiya Movassaghi said that the appearance is caused by having a thin body and being constantly exposed to the sun.

“Slim gardeners, skiers, construction workers, surfers, sailors, tennis players, cyclists, golfers – the list could go on – often have the same characteristics,” said Dr. Movassaghi to Healthline. “People are simply confusing causality with correlation.”

“As we age, our skin produces less collagen and elastin, and exposure to ultraviolet rays accelerates this process,” he added.

Not surprisingly, many TikTok users rushed to comment on the video, which has amassed nearly 2 million views since it was posted last month.

“No need to tell me twice,” joked one user.

“I do long distance session,” said another.

“I completely agree with you,” said one person who claimed to be a personal trainer.

“I only run if something is coming. So if you see me running… you should run too,” joked a fourth person.