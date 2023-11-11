Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as the Palestinian National Authority, Egypt, Iraq and Syria, some regional powers that were at odds until recently, are seeking through a summit a collective position that expresses their will on the events in Gaza. As a result of the first day, they condemned the Israeli offensive for self-defense and asked for the help of the United States both to achieve an immediate ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave. Iran, for its part, once again expressed its position towards Hamas and called for economic sanctions on Israel.

To analyze the Hamas-Israel conflict, with the focus on the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip, the leaders of the Arab and Islamic regional powers are meeting in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

They participate in two summits promoted by the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation took place this Saturday, November 11; and that of the Arab League will be on Sunday, November 12.

The meeting today made two points clear to the participants: one, that Israel is responsible, according to them, for the “crimes” against the Palestinians; and two, the relevance of the United States to press for an end to the bombing by Israel.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia affirms its “categorical condemnation and rejection of this barbaric war against our brothers in Palestine,” according to information from the Reuters agency.

“We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that demonstrates the inability of the Security Council and the international community to put an end to Israel’s flagrant violations of international law,” he declared during the summit.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, with a similar position, warned that Palestinians face a “genocidal war” and was one of the leaders who raised his hands to say that the United States is required to help end the “aggression.” “Israeli.

One alternative raised by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was to call an international peace conference to find a permanent solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. VIA REUTERS – SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

What is urgent in Gaza is not pauses of a few hours, but rather a permanent ceasefire, said the Turkish leader.

In his speech he also stated: “Israel is taking revenge… for the babies, children and women of Gaza.”

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said that his country continues with the work of dialogue and mediation to achieve the release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, and maintained that he hopes a humanitarian truce will be reached soon.

Economic sanctions on Israel and “arming the Palestinians”, requests from Iran

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisí, called for imposing an economic and energy boycott on Israel, due to the bombings of Gaza; He also described the Israeli offensive as “the biggest crime that has been seen in history,” according to EFE.

Raisí, who joined the request for a ceasefire to allow the entry of humanitarian aid, maintained that “trade and cooperation with the Zionist regime must be paralyzed and Israeli products must be embargoed.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. © via REUTERS – WANA NEWS AGENCY

There is no other way but to resist Israel. We kiss the hands of Hamas for its resistance against Israel, he said in a speech.

In addition to calls for sanctions on Israel, the Iranian leader declared that due to the increase in attacks, “Muslim countries must arm the Palestinians,” and described the Israeli forces as “terrorists,” who should be tried in international courts. for “war crimes.”

Meanwhile, he once again reflected his position of support for Hamas, considering that the fight against Israel is part of “a liberation movement.”

Rejection of Israel’s self-defense justification

At the close of the Arab-Islamic summit, the leaders refused to justify Israel’s actions against the Palestinians under the slogan of self-defense.

The summit condemned “Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, war crimes and barbaric and inhumane massacres by the occupation government,” according to a final statement, cited by Reuters.

The statement also called for an end to the siege of Gaza, allowing humanitarian aid to enter the enclave and stopping arms exports to Israel.

With Reuters and EFE