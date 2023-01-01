Supersonic boom is determined to create the fastest airliner on the planet, with its supersonic aircraft Needle nose overtureand now the elegant aircraft will be equipped with an all-new turbo-fan propulsion system.

This month, Denver’s Supersonic Boom announced plans to upgrade its Overture passenger jet (which I remind you is already faster than sound) with the new Symphony engine.

The new engine has been developed in collaboration with a trio of industry vanguards: Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT) for the engine design, GE additives for the additive technology design consultancy and StandardAeroone of the largest independent providers of maintenance, repair and overhaul of the aerospace sector.

“Developing an Overture-specific supersonic engine offers by far the best value proposition for our customers. Through the Symphony program, we can provide our customers with an economically and environmentally viable supersonic aircraft, a combination unattainable under current derivative engine constraints and industry norms.”

he has declared Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic in a declaration of 13 December.

How does the new Supersonic Boom engine work?

Overture’s custom propulsion system is intended to operate with zero carbon emissions and fly relatively quietly for a supersonic jet, passing the test for Chapter 14 noise levels with flying colors.

Symphony hopes to deliver a significant 25% increase in time in the air and a dramatic reduction in engine maintenance and repair costs, thereby reducing aircraft operating bills for customers by at least 10%. Boom Supersonic plans to supply Overture jets to United for passenger flights and has partnered with Northrop Grumman on a military jet for the US Department of Defense.

“United and Boom share a passion for making the world dramatically more accessible through sustainable supersonic travel,” Mike Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures, said in the statement. “The Boom team understands what we need to create a compelling experience for our passengers and we look forward to having a United supersonic fleet powered by Symphony.”

FTT is well equipped to confidently drive this new supersonic engine design. Many of its veteran engineers were instrumental in creating the powerful F-119 and F-135 supersonic engines installed in the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Panther.

“The FTT team has a decade-long history of developing innovative, high-performance propulsion solutions,” said Stacey Rock, president of Florida Turbine Technologies, in the same announcement. “We are proud to collaborate with Boom and its Symphony partners and look forward to developing the first engine tailored for sustainable and economical supersonic flight.”

According to Boom Supersonic’s Dec. 13 statement (opens in a new tab), the Symphony will be designated as a medium-bypass turbofan engine designed with the same basic engine architecture found in nearly every regular commercial aircraft today. However, in a departure from traditional subsonic turbofans, this next-generation propulsion system adds a proprietary Boom-designed axisymmetric supersonic intake, coupled with a variable geometry low-noise exhaust nozzle and passively cooled high-pressure turbine.

Some specific design features on the drawing board for the Symphony include a twin-spool, medium-bypass turbofan engine with no afterburner that generates a whopping 35,000 pounds of thrust at takeoff and burns 100% sustainable aviation fuel. Its single-stage fan exhibits quiet operation and will fully comply with all FAA and EASA Part 33 requirements.

Symphony’s complex designs and design refinements are proceeding according to plan, with Overture heading towards official type certification in 2029. Production will begin in 2024 at the Overture superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a expected in 2026 and the first flight test in 2027.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!