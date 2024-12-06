This Friday the bridge of the Constitutionwhich commemorates and celebrates the approval of the Spanish Constitution of 1978 on December 6th. In this way, the vast majority of workers in Spain have this day off.

The bridge will extend until Monday in seven communities since, in these, their respective governments have decided to move the holiday of December 8 – Immaculate Conception Day – to Monday.

It is one of the bridges par excellence since there is a lot of movement and tourism and, in addition, the proximity of the Christmas It encourages consumption to buy gifts that will be opened in a few weeks.

Supermarket hours during the long weekend

Although it is the bridge in which houses are usually decorated with the tree, the Nativity scene and remains of accessories from the Holidays, there are also many who take the opportunity to buy all kinds of products before prices continue to rise for Christmas. It is for this reason that some people wonder if they can take advantage of the holidays to go to the supermarket.









Below, we leave you the schedules of those that are open in Madrid during these days:

Mercadona

Following its usual policy in this type of case, MercadonaIt will close all day on both December 6th (holiday) and December 8th (holiday that also falls on a Sunday). On Saturday it will maintain its usual hours as it is a working day and, likewise, on Monday, December 9, Mercadona will open in Madrid since it is not a holiday in the community.

On the Mercadona website you can check the opening hours. all establishments located in the Community of Madrid.

Carrefour

In the case of Carrefour, the French chain Yes, it will open some of its establishments during the holidays. Under the Carrefour Express, Carrefour Market and Carrefour brands, many of these stores will remain open throughout the day until 10:00 p.m., depending on each of them. To ensure that the Carrefour closest to your home opens on December 6th and 8th, you can consult the website of the chain.

Lidl

Lidl also plans open during holidays. However, as pointed out by Web page of the chain, some of its stores could have reduced hours due to these long weekend holidays. Stores that open may do so until 10:00 p.m.

Alcampo

In the case of Alcampo, the chain will keep some of its supermarkets open during the holidays corresponding to the bridge of the Constitution. The Alcampo hours in Spain are usually from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., although due to the holidays it could change so it is advisable to check the schedules on the website.