The ranking of the cheapest supermarkets and hard discount stores according to Altroconsumo considering a purchase of only branded or mixed products

Other consumption has drawn up its annual ranking of more convenient supermarkets. The analysis involved 1,340 stores in 65 cities, focusing on 126 product categories. Among these we find both branded products but also those with the supermarket brand and cheaper ones. The association for the defense of consumers also proposes a ranking of the hard discount with the lowest prices.

Supermarkets, the ranking of the most convenient

Below is the ranking of the cheapest supermarkets considering the branded products, the chain brand and with the lowest price:

Famila SuperStore – 100 points

– 100 points Conad – 104 points (prices increased by 4% compared to the cheapest)

– 104 points (prices increased by 4% compared to the cheapest) Pam – 104 points

– 104 points Conad Superstore – 105 points

– 105 points Co-op – 105 points

– 105 points Eurospar – 105 points

– 105 points Esselunga – 105 points

– 105 points Hypercoop – 106 points

– 106 points Conad Space – 106 points

– 106 points Interspar – 106 points

The worst ones are:

Carrefour – 109 points

– 109 points Bennett – 110 points

– 110 points Carrefour Market – 111 points

If you look only at branded products, the ranking changes as follows:

Bennett – 100 points

– 100 points Esselunga – 101 points

– 101 points Esselunga Superstore – 101 points

– 101 points Famila Superstore – 101 points

– 101 points Conad Space – 102 points

– 102 points Interspar – 103 points

– 103 points Carrefour – 103 points

– 103 points Conad Superiore – 103 points

– 103 points Hypercoop – 103 points

– 103 points Tiger – 104 points

Bad instead Conad, Coop and Carrefour Market.

Discount, the ranking of the most convenient

Below is the ranking of the cheapest hard discounters:

Lidl – 100 points

– 100 points Eurospin – 101 points

– 101 points Aldi – 103 points

– 103 points In’s – 104 points

– 104 points MD – 104 points

– 104 points Penny Market – 112 points

Altroconsumo he also made a ranking by city but taking into consideration only branded products. In Milan where the cheapest store is Hyperal of Viale Fulvio Testifollowed by Tigers of Giambellino StreetThe distance is 3-4 points from large signs such as Esselunga.

The association estimates that considering the average expenditure of a couple with two children calculated by Istat (9,128 euros per year), by making your purchases in the cheapest discount store for 12 months you can save up to 3,400 euros. If we include only products with the hypermarket and supermarket brand, the figure drops to 2.800 eurosIf the expenditure is mixed, the savings are around 350 euros.