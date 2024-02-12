The Court of Instruction 3 of Cáceres has issued a provisional dismissal order for the former masseuse of the cycling team Astana Vicente Belda García and two others investigated for alleged crimes related to doping, but keeps the case open to his father, Vicente Belda Vicedo, the doctor Marcos Maynar and the Colombian cyclist Miguel Angel López.

It was confirmed that the runner, who was being investigated for his links to the Operation Ilex, doping plot in Spain, has no problem from now on regarding the fiscal or criminal issue.

Satisfaction

López's entourage has already spoken about the issue. Rafael Acevedohis father-in-law and who was the person who helped him in his first years as a cyclist, told what he experienced within the family.

“That's how it was. They packed the 'monkey' in that, but there is nothing. Now, with this, we will see what his future will be,” he said.

And he added: “It is obvious that Miguel was innocent and with that decision of the court, which found nothing, we are calmer.”

The topic does not stop

Acevedo pointed out that for the moment López continues to preparehas not stopped training and hopes that the International Cycling Union (UCI) Take action on the matter and define your future.

The UCI keeps him provisionally suspended and hopes to gather the documentation to make a decision on the rider.

Conversation between doctor Maynar and López.

In the last week, new evidence against López was leaked. Perhaps that is the most surprising point because in the messages and listening provided by the Benemérita, Miguel Ángel López, his presence at the Giro d'Italia, the alleged distribution of the prohibited substance are accredited and identified – by their telephone numbers. menotropin by Belda García – codenamed by them “coconut oil” and/or “testis” – under instructions from Cáceres de Maynar and the physical damage caused, the key element to be able to accuse them of the crimes described in articles 361 and 362 quinquies”, it is noted.

In that Giro, on May 7, 2022, López loses 42 seconds in the individual time trial and Maynar achieves diclofenac injectable by falsifying the prescriptions in the name of an Italian.

On the rest day of the Giro, Maynar prescribed the muscle relaxant sirdalud, but López withdrew the next day in the stage that ended at the Etna volcano.

The Spanish newspaper Marca revealed some conversations between Maynar and López in which they talk about the reaction the medication had.

“Miguel, the thing about the legs is fluid retention in the testis. I have told Vicente to do rollers with a high cadence and low intensity this afternoon. “He'll tell you,” the doctor tells him.

And he adds: “Vicente has already told me about today. I think you may have inflammation of the femoral nerve and it would be good to take an anti-inflammatory and take hydroxyl b1, b6 and b13.”

