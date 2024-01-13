It's been a few weeks since the launch of Super Mario RPGbut Nintendo wanted us to rediscover it soundtrack of the game, and so he published a video with a selection of the best songs present.
As you will remember, Super Mario RPG was received with very positive votes by the international press and several publications have recognized the quality of the audio sector of the Nintendo remake.
Our review
In our review of Super Mario RPG we explained how the game allows you to switch at any time from the original music to the new onesalso signed by the composer Yoko Shimomura.
This is certainly a move that denotes great respect for the source material but also the desire to innovate, also calling into question the same author who created the soundtrack for Super Mario RPG in 1996.
