Team 0% is a group of passionate gamers Super Mario Maker For Wii U who launched himself into a decidedly particular undertaking: play all the extra levelsbefore the console's online services are closed, making them inaccessible.
Incidentally, the fatal moment for the Wii U online will be April 8, 2024. The goal for Team 0% seems definitely feasible, considering that as of January 26th they only had 3,324 levels left to beat. According to their estimates, they should be able to play them all by February 23rd.
New levels?
Currently Nintendo has blocked the uploading of new content for users of Super Mario Maker online (since 2020, in fact), so Team 0% is not at risk of finding itself with new levels to play along the way. Of course, all those already uploaded can be downloaded and played until the servers close.
Team 0%'s progress is updated both on its official Discord channel and via an account dedicated on X, where the countdown to server closures is also done. Will our heroes make it?
