Team 0% is a group of passionate gamers Super Mario Maker For Wii U who launched himself into a decidedly particular undertaking: play all the extra levelsbefore the console's online services are closed, making them inaccessible.

Incidentally, the fatal moment for the Wii U online will be April 8, 2024. The goal for Team 0% seems definitely feasible, considering that as of January 26th they only had 3,324 levels left to beat. According to their estimates, they should be able to play them all by February 23rd.