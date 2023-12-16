26 years after the launch of Super Mario 64 the first, and perhaps also the last, fragment of gameplay starring Luigiwhich was originally planned to be included in the game as part of a local multiplayer mode.

This sequence was discovered thanks to an old video recorded on VHS of the Japanese Space World in 1995, where the Nintendo 64 was presented for the first time ever. The video in question was published on a channel YouTube almost unknown and had gone unnoticed, yet incredibly someone with great attention to detail noticed that in one of the sequences a screen is briefly framed showing just over a second of Luigi gameplaywhich we can see in the clip below.

