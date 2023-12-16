26 years after the launch of Super Mario 64 the first, and perhaps also the last, fragment of gameplay starring Luigiwhich was originally planned to be included in the game as part of a local multiplayer mode.
This sequence was discovered thanks to an old video recorded on VHS of the Japanese Space World in 1995, where the Nintendo 64 was presented for the first time ever. The video in question was published on a channel YouTube almost unknown and had gone unnoticed, yet incredibly someone with great attention to detail noticed that in one of the sequences a screen is briefly framed showing just over a second of Luigi gameplaywhich we can see in the clip below.
Why Luigi isn't in Super Mario 64
This is the first time Luigi has been seen in the original Super Mario 64, if we exclude the character model extrapolated from the game files in 2020.
As mentioned at the beginning, in the original plans Luigi should have appeared in the game as the second playable protagonist for one two-player cooperative mode of Super Mario 64.
However in the final stages of development Nintendo decided to scrap this ideaas revealed by Shigeru Miyamoto dating back to 1996, who described it as “a room made of Lego-like blocks”, in which “Mario and Luigi could run, climb, jump and so on”, which would seem to correspond to the short sequence seen in the video.
“We were going to include it in a Mario Bros-style minigame, but since most users probably only own one controller when they buy the N64, for this reason (and others) we decided not to,” Miyamoto said at the time.
“I think it would have been great if we had managed to make it two-player, with Mario and Luigi. But if we had done it wrong, it would have become a fighting game or something (laughs), so let's leave that challenge for next time.”
