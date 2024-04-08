This super cool CLA45S AMG comes with a hefty price tag.

Everything segment has moved on considerably in recent decades. So what is now a 5 Series was a 7 Series in terms of luxury and dimensions 20 years ago. The A6 buyer from 2004 now drives an A4. And what used to be the C32 AMG is now the CLA45S AMG.

It is one of the most expensive C-segment cars of the moment. The standard CLA is already a pricey Dickschiff, but the AMG versions take it a big step further. There is a '35' with 306 hp and for those who are (much) not enough, there is the CLA45S. The car you see in the images is based on that.

Because this is the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Edition 1!! The model is specifically intended for use in… USA to put the facelift version of the CLA in the spotlight. Unfortunately, this one is not coming to the Netherlands (it is a special one for the Americans) and normally we leave it alone. But this super cool CLA45AS AMG is so exuberant that we wanted to share it with you.

Special Edition 1

Because look how fat!!! For example, you get the AMG Aerodynamics package as standard, with the carbon splitter, trunk spoiler, diffuser and some other frills. Then there is also the AMG Night Package Plus. Then you get dark tinted windows, black grille, black letters and some black finishing. That's hip these days.

The color is not that striking, but it is different. It is Manufaktur Mountain Gray Magno. Matte gray. Well well. That was still hip on your Lamborghini Gallardo fifteen years ago, but in 2024 it is a bit like an elderly man wearing clothing for young people. Think of a matte varnish as Johan Derksen's mustache: once the symbol for rebellion and youthful innovation, but now a relic that only makes the object in question look older.

What Johan Derksen does not have are life-size AMG letters on his forehead. The CLA45S AMG has really huge logos on the side with a block pattern behind them. That block pattern consists of AMG logos. Well, you won't be noticed enough, of course. We see the color orange on the thick side skirts and under the diffuser.

Super cool CLA45S AMG

The interior is also clear that the thickest Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Edition 1 is the thickest CLA. There is the AMG Performance Seat Package, which gives you those super thick shell seats. Especially for this special, there are orange stitching and orange logos everywhere. If you have forgotten what kind of car you are driving, you can always look at the seats.

In terms of technology, the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Edition 1 is the same as the regular one. So a 2.0 four-cylinder with 421 hp and 500 Nm, linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive. This allows you to reach 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 km/h.

Then finally the price. Even in the US this thing is expensive, almost 83 grand. That is considerably cheaper than the 118 grand you have to pay in the Netherlands, but the difference has never been so small. For reference, in the land of that orange gnome and Sleepy Joe you only pay 70 grand for the standard version.

Watch the driving test with the CLA45S below (and yes, it can drift!)

