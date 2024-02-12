The special guest to give the long-awaited Super Bowl Halftime show was the renowned musician Usher.

In fact, it is worth remembering that this is not the first time that he has performed at a halftime show, since in 2011 Usher fell from the sky (tied to a cable), dressed in white, to join the Black Eyed Peas at halftime of Super Bowl XLV and they sang their hit 'OMG'.

“It's the honor of a lifetime to finally cross a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. “I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything you've seen from me before,” Usher said after being notified as the headliner for this show.

(Also: Super Bowl Half Time Show: Relive Usher's Extraordinary Performance.)

Relive the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher began his presentation by performing 'Caught Up'. After that she dazzled with her choreography and extraordinary costumes.

(Read more: Super Bowl 2024: the Hass avocado grown in Quindío that will shine in the big bowl).

Alicia Keys was their first guest and, as expected, the audience went crazy and sang with both of them. The singer performed one of her biggest hits, 'If I Ain't Got You', followed by success 'My Boo' with Usher.

H.E.R. He also wowed viewers with his voice and guitar talent.

Little by little he amazed with the costume changes that left more than one person surprised.

The Halftime show came to an end, but it had several surprises; from Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Ludacris and Lil Jon. Of course, many fans were expecting a possible participation from Justin Bieber, but this time it did not happen.

