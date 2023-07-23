BOur big summer puzzle is all about spices and kitchen herbs. And it works like this: In the illustrated spice rack you will find 15 descriptions for which you have to determine the corresponding spices. Unless otherwise stated, the German – and not the Latin – species name must always be determined. Each description is followed by a number in square brackets. This indicates how many letters of the respective solution word you have to enter in the free box that in the pdf version of the puzzle can be seen under the respective note.

So, for example, if the answer was “turmeric” and the “2” was in square brackets, you would have to fill in the “U”, the second letter in “turmeric”. Attention: Umlauts are not resolved, so an “Ä” remains an “Ä”.

If you have done everything correctly, the 15 letters can be used to form the name of a drinkable liquid that fits our theme. Incidentally, when putting the letters together to form the solution word, it is exactly the other way around: an “OE” could definitely become an “Ö”.

Enter the fifteen-letter solution exclusively online at www.faz.net/sommerraetsel-2023. The deadline for entries is August 21, 2023. Legal recourse is final. All winners will be notified in writing. Only one solution may be submitted per household. We will publish the resolution in the August 27, 2023 issue.

A PDF version of the puzzle can be found here here.

And these are the 15 questions:

1. A street in Berlin is named after this shrub. The street is in the immediate vicinity of an equestrian statue and a 20-meter and 26-meter high building. [1]

2. We are looking for a four-letter genus of plants whose name rhymes with a product of corrosion and which produces two important aromatic plants. [4]

3. We are looking for the name of a genus of plants that one should not rest on. [5]

4. When you put a mammal and a botanical genus together, you get a two-syllable plant species, all parts of which can be used to create or refine food. [3]

5. There is a genetic reason why the plants of this genus have an unpalatable soapy taste to some people. [3]

6. The poet Hermann Löns dedicated a short story of only around 5000 characters to this shrub. However, he called it by a common name, we are looking for the official name of the species. [1]

7. If you delete the last letter in the French name of this spice and instead add the letters “I”, “N” and “O” to the word – not necessarily in this order – the result is the name of an Italian tube pasta. So that we understand each other correctly: We are not looking for the noodle here, but the German name of the spice. [1]







8. This spice and medicinal plant also appears as a character in a play that premiered around 70 years ago. [1]

9. A patent granted in 1995 for the use of this plant as a wound healing agent had to be canceled because an old Sanskrit text had already referred to this possible use. [2]

10. This type of plant is essential for the production of Turkish, Greek and Lebanese schnapps. The type of plant and the name of the schnapps each have the same number of letters. [1]

11. This species of plant produces a filamentous spice that is a staple of a European national dish. [6]

12. A famous British drummer was given a nickname because of his characteristic hair color, which translates to the name of our sought-after plant species in German. [1]

13. Whoever orders a “green white” in the pub makes acquaintance with this type of plant – or at least its aroma. [5]

14. This “botanical” characterizes the taste and name of a spirit. [1]

15. Its tubers can be enjoyed steamed, its seeds as a tea infusion – and the pollen as an exclusive spice. [2]