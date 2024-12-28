Sumar’s spokesperson in Congress, Verónica Martínez Barbero, has claimed that her space is in the Government to “push the PSOE to the left” and that she will also do so to that complies with the agreement to apply the reduction of working hours in 2025. In this context, he has disgraced his partner for “wanting to deny” 12 million employees 37.5 hours a week when at his federal congress last November he opted to reduce the working day to 36 hours.

“In the PSOE Congress the 36 hours came out and it turns out that now in December they want to deny those 12 million working people who have earned the 37.5 hours. We are here to pressure the PSOE towards the left and that is what what are we going to do to reach that working day in 2025”, he stated Martínez Barbero, in an interview with Europa Pressresponding to questions about tensions between partners over the implementation schedule of the measure.

Once the Ministry of Labor and the CCOO and UGT unions signed the agreement for the 37.5-hour day, Martínez Barbero She has been in favor of the Council of Ministers approving it “as soon as possible”as it is the desire not only of Sumar but of all citizens.

It is good to think about companies but adding priority to employees

Regarding whether they are angry with the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, for opening up to applying the measure gradually and extending the deadline until 2026, the parliamentary spokesperson has indicated that “It’s not a matter of being upset” with the head of this portfolio and has responded that the reduction in working hours will be a “reality” next year.

He has also stressed that Sumar works “always with loyalty and arguments” so that what was agreed is fulfilled. And in reference to Corpus, he has indicated that it is “very good” to think about companies but Sumar puts first the millions of workers who will benefit from this initiative.

He has even reasoned that applying the 37.5-hour work day will be positive for companies, as it will allow them to evolve and implement more “innovative” and “creative” business plans, instead of competing from “precariousness” with excessive working hours.

The government is solid and manages well

On the other hand, it has been revealed that pedagogy is still needed to understand that a coalition government between different parties consists of “negotiate” without “prejudice” of “confrontation”as has already happened on other occasions since the previous legislature.

Consequently, he has made it clear that the Government is solid and manages well, unlike other regional coalition executives, in reference to PP and Vox, which “took a matter of months to dilute.” Thus, he has proclaimed that the legislature “will not be measured by the intensity of the noise” but by the agreements that are reached, both in the Government and in Congress.

Regarding whether they think they will have the support of Junts or PNV when the reduction in working hours comes to Congress, Martínez Barbero has emphasized that the state of the parliamentary majority is “measures, simplifies and is summarized” in the fact of having carried out 19 legislative projects in the current mandate. An average “well above” that of other European parliaments.

Therefore, the tools to achieve a majority in the chamber are the same as always: sit at the table and negotiate because the priority is to get the measures that the street wants.

When the curtain falls, the best actors continue negotiating

Thus, he has pointed out that in the current policy There is a part of staging and theatricalization in the postures that are transferred, but “when the curtain falls, even the best actors in the theater of politics are left sitting at the table.”

Martínez Barbero has expressed his confidence in the approval of new General State Budgets next year, which They “channel” a tax reform that contributes 7.5 billion to the public coffers, with a view to advancing in housing or dependency.

In fact, she has said that she is “frank” and believes that the legislature “is going to be long”, given that this is the “best Government for the country.” Questioned about Junts’ demands for the president, Pedro Sánchez, to submit to a question of trust, she stressed that she respects the “strategy of all political organizations.”

The left to the psoe is to add

On the other hand, Martínez Barbero has claimed that Sumar has formed a coalition that is the space “to the left” of the PSOE and they must be able to repeat it for the next general elections.

“I believe that there is no organization in this left-wing country that does not believe that we are necessary and that what happened on July 23 cannot be an exception. But our unity, which we are taking care of, we have to maintain it every year. that are coming”, he added and then added that a reflection of this confluence is the plurinational parliamentary group, where “companionship” is breathed.

In turn, has highlighted that the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz” is “the reference” in the space and within the Government. “Yolanda Díaz is Sumar,” he stressed.