A few days of respite from the record-breaking heat of July and August with some regions affected by bad weather starting today. In the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health on heat waves and their effects on health, only 2 cities are red-stamped today Tuesday 27 August: Rome and Latinawhere temperatures show no signs of dropping until tomorrow, Wednesday 28, when the alert will drop to level 1 (yellow dot).

Tomorrow the hottest city among the 27 monitored will be Bari, characterized today by the orange dot (level 2) together with Campobasso and Perugia. In most of the other provincial capitals you can breathe: the alert is between level 0 and 1.

Yellow alert in 10 regions

Yesterday heavy rainfall affected the provinces of Varese, Bergamo, Como and Brescia. Based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement has triggered the weather alert – for adverse conditions – which foresees from late morning today scattered rainfall, mainly in the form of showers or thunderstorms, on Umbria, inland areas of Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, especially central-northern sectors, and on Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, lightning, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. Given the bad weather picture, a yellow alert has been assessed for today in Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Calabria and most of Piedmont, Lazio, Sicily, Puglia and Basilicata.

The forecasts

Experts warn, however, that despite the anticyclone starting to weaken due to the incursion of a cold drop at high altitude, the heat will not decrease, indeed, in the next few days it will increase further.

Despite the stormy incursion, temperatures will not suffer major shocks and will always remain above the average for the period, travelling with values ​​above 33-35°C in the Centre-South and often above 30-32°C in the North.

And it doesn’t end here, as from Thursday the pressure will start to increase again, the instability will decrease and the sun will be increasingly prevalent. The African anticyclone will have a new jolt and so the maximum temperatures could increase even more reaching daytime peaks that on the weekend of Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September will reach 37°C also in Rome.