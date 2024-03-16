Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Sufyan Rahimi continued his brilliance with Al Ain, and after he led Al-Zaeem to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, following the “Creativity Interval” against Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the “Round 16” match of the “ADNOC Professional League” against Ajman witnessed him scoring 3 goals from the “Purple Quartet”. », which is his first “hat-trick” this season, since his arrival to the “Violet Brigade” in 2021.

Rahimi deserved the title of star of the round without competition from any other player, after the outstanding performance that continues with “Al-Zaeem”, especially in the recent period, to be the “betting horse” in the team’s lineup, locally and Asianly, as he was able to defeat “Yellow” in the quarter-finals. Champions, and raised the tally of goal contributions with Al Ain this season to 24 goals in all competitions.

The numbers prove that Rahimi has turned into a “merciless” player with competitors, in terms of the offensive disturbance with which he puts pressure on defenders, and the remarkable brilliance contributed to bringing Sofiane back to the “Atlas Lions” team, after two years away, as the Moroccan street celebrated the return of “the boy.” Al-Dhahabi, who has fighting performance and high spirit.

Rahimi has shot 44 balls so far in the league, including 20 on goal, becoming the fourth best player in terms of offensive performance in our league. He played 2,538 minutes with Al Ain in all tournaments, with a total of 30 matches, including 28 starts, and won 4 penalty kicks.

Rahimi's brilliance is due to the distinguished relationship with Argentine Crespo, the Al Ain coach, who contributed to freeing the player from the restriction of his position tasks, as he became free in the team's lineup, between the late striker, the playmaker and the winger, by exchanging places and roles with his fellow players, in addition to the absence of Laba Kodjo. The injury gave him more freedom and more room to move.

Rahimi said, “I am happy to score my first hat-trick, but what is important is winning, continuing the path of victories and crossing the difficult “bumps” this season. Excellence is not for Rahimi alone, but is the result of the brilliance of the entire team. In the past two months we have witnessed pressure for matches, locally and continentally, and we succeeded in overcoming it. The results were in our favor.”

Regarding joining the Moroccan national team, he said, “I am certainly very happy. Any player who provides an outstanding performance with his club has the goal of joining the national team. Therefore, I hope that my brilliance will continue and extend to the national team so that the Moroccan fans will be happy.”

For his part, Al Ain coach Hernan Crespo praised the levels presented by Rahimi, describing him as a wonderful player on and off the field, and an effective element in the most difficult situations, and in light of the shortage of ranks due to the absences and injuries that affected some players, especially Lapa Kodjo, and added: Happy for Sufyan. He returned to his country's national team, and he deserves it. He performed at an outstanding level and was able to make a difference for Al Ain, which is important for us, as Rahimi is one of the players who always performs wonderfully in training and matches, and currently he is undisputedly one of the best players in the league and the continent. Asia.

