The ministry said in a statement: “The rebel militia continues its terrorist crimes aimed at eliminating the components of the state in the country, and after its defeat on the battlefields, the rebel militia resorted during the past two days to sabotage and fires as part of its evil and systematic campaign to destroy the national capital, and committed a series of fires targeting a number of people.” It is one of the main and important economic institutions and commercial buildings in the country, which are considered one of the pillars of the national economy.

The ministry added in its statement: “This heinous crime is in addition to the previous atrocities of the rebel militia, such as ethnic cleansing and genocide in West and South Darfur, crimes of rape, kidnapping and killing of civilians, forced recruitment of children, expelling residents of the capital from their homes and occupying them, and plundering banks, markets, factories, and citizens’ property and cars.” “The destruction of universities, museums and cultural institutions, the conversion of hospitals and places of worship into military barracks, and other atrocities.”

The Ministry appealed to “the international community, governments, international and regional organizations, human rights organizations, and the media, to condemn these barbaric crimes, and to classify the rebel militia as a terrorist group, as it confirms the ability of the Sudanese people and their armed forces to defeat the plan to destroy the Sudanese state, and restore its institutions better than they were, with the help of brothers and friends.”

The two sides have been exchanging accusations since the outbreak of clashes in Sudan several months ago, and each blames the other for the country’s slide into chaos.

The commander of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as “Hemedti,” warned Thursday of the possibility of dividing Sudan, hinting at the possibility of forming a new government in the areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.

Dagalo added: “We must not allow the establishment of a war government in Port Sudan. The establishment of a war government in Port Sudan means heading towards scenarios that occurred in other countries, with two parties controlling different regions in one country, and we do not want this scenario.”

He continued: “Al-Burhan and the remnants control eastern Sudan, and it is within our reach if we want it. Al-Burhan does not have any legitimacy and he wants to declare a government in one of the parts of Sudan.”

He continued: “If the remnants form a government, we will immediately begin broad consultations to form a real authority in the areas of our control, with its capital being the national capital, Khartoum.”