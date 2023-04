Since the start of the conflict, around 413 people have died and 3,551 have been injured in Sudan. | Photo: EFE

The leader of the Sudan Army, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, announced that in the next few hours this Saturday (22) the evacuation of citizens from countries like the United States, Great Britain, France and China by air from the capital, Khartoum, will begin. .

Saudi Arabia would be the first country to successfully evacuate its diplomatic mission from Sudan. Al Burhan received calls from the heads of state of several countries to ask that the evacuation of their citizens and diplomatic missions be facilitated and guaranteed.

The paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR) announced that it would also be open to the “partial” reopening of Sudanese airports to allow the evacuation of foreigners. However, it is not yet known what each group controls in the capital, as both parties to the conflict claim control of the same facilities, such as Khartoum International Airport, which remains closed due to intense clashes nearby.

In recent days, countries such as the United States, Japan, Spain and South Korea have announced the sending of planes to Djibouti, where the evacuation will be coordinated. Since the beginning of the conflict, around 413 people have died and 3,551 have been injured in Sudan, according to the latest count released by the World Health Organization (WHO).