As the battles intensified, dozens of civilians were killed or wounded, and basic services stopped, thousands of residents were forced to leave Babanusa.

Human rights activists called for urgent intervention to save the population. A number of city neighborhoods were subjected to extensive bombing and burning operations.

Observers warned of the seriousness of the situation in the region, especially in light of the ethnic and tribal diversity, where more than 20 ethnic groups live in the region. In early January, cities adjacent to Babanusa also witnessed violent battles.

The army and the Rapid Support share control over the Kordofan region, which has an estimated population of more than 8 million people and is considered the main center for livestock and petroleum in the country.

Since the outbreak of fighting between the two sides in mid-April, several areas in the region have witnessed ongoing battles, especially around the city of Al-Obeid, the largest city in the region.