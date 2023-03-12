The Forces for Freedom and Change stressed their adherence to the established political process, which is based on the framework agreement and leads to the formation of a civilian government.

It affirmed its keenness to complete the discussion of the issues of the final stage of the political process, and its commitment to joint work “in order to establish and manage the transitional period in a manner that guarantees its stability and the completion of its tasks.”

She stated that these tasks include unifying and reforming the military system and “exiting it from the political equation”, and launching a comprehensive process of justice and transitional justice.

She added that the tasks include addressing the economic crisis, institutional reform, and other tasks, leading to “free and fair” general elections at the end of the transitional period.

Earlier on Saturday, the Sudanese Armed Forces affirmed their commitment to the course of the ongoing political process, and adherence to what was agreed upon in the framework agreement that leads to the unification of the military system, and the establishment of a civilian-led government for the remainder of the transitional phase until elections are held.

The office of the official spokesman for the armed forces said, “The outbidding of some of the positions of the armed forces is an open attempt to gain political support, sympathy, and obstruct the transition process. It will not deceive the acumen and intelligence of the people and the awareness of the revolutionaries, men and women, and the youth of our country, the guardians of the people’s revolution, the glorious December revolution.”

He added, “From this standpoint, we assure our people that their armed forces will remain a sustainable hope and loyal companion to complete the revolution’s march.”

The head of the Sovereignty Council, the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, had mortgaged the army’s continuation in the framework agreement that paves the way for the transfer of power to civilians, signed on December 5, 2022, by merging the Rapid Support Forces and armed movements into the army.

Al-Burhan said, “If there is clear talk about integrating the Rapid Support Forces and the armed movements into the armed forces, we will proceed with the framework agreement. Any talk other than this will not be acceptable to us.”