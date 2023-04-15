A spokesman for the army told Sky News Arabia, “The armed forces appeal to the Sudanese people to get rid of the officer, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the Rapid Support Forces by joining the armed forces and refraining from being a tool in this battle to implement the illegal personal ambitions of their leadership.”
A spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces said:
- We do not see a future for our country except under one army under a disciplined military leadership.
- We would not have reached this stage had RSF abandoned its personal ambitions.
- We will try to resolve the battle as quickly as possible, and we hope that the voice of reason and wisdom will prevail.
- The armed forces did not initiate the aggression, and what happened was that our forces were attacked.
- Army personnel do not seek any personal gain and will continue their work efficiently.
- We will confront any irresponsible attempt, and we regret that our country has reached this stage.
- Clashes are still going on and our forces are waging a national battle.
- Joining the armed forces pension to the field forces.
field situation
- On Saturday morning, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital and elsewhere in the African country, raising fears of a broader conflict in the country.
- In Khartoum, heavy gunfire was heard in a number of areas, including the city center and Bahri neighborhood.
- In a series of statements, the Rapid Support Forces accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in southern Khartoum. They claimed to have captured the city’s airport and “complete control” of the presidential palace in Khartoum, the seat of the country’s presidency.
- It also said it had captured an airport and air base in the northern city of Meroe, 350 km northwest of Khartoum. The information has not been verified.
- The Sudanese army said the fighting broke out after the RSF tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital, accusing the RSF of trying to seize strategic sites in Khartoum, including Al-Qasr.
- The military declared the RSF to be a rebel force and described the paramilitary statements as “lies.”
