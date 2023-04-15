A spokesman for the army told Sky News Arabia, “The armed forces appeal to the Sudanese people to get rid of the officer, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the Rapid Support Forces by joining the armed forces and refraining from being a tool in this battle to implement the illegal personal ambitions of their leadership.”

A spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces said:

We do not see a future for our country except under one army under a disciplined military leadership.

We would not have reached this stage had RSF abandoned its personal ambitions.

We will try to resolve the battle as quickly as possible, and we hope that the voice of reason and wisdom will prevail.

The armed forces did not initiate the aggression, and what happened was that our forces were attacked.

Army personnel do not seek any personal gain and will continue their work efficiently.

We will confront any irresponsible attempt, and we regret that our country has reached this stage.

Clashes are still going on and our forces are waging a national battle.

Joining the armed forces pension to the field forces.

